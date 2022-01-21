Wagerr One Day Volume Reaches $17,944.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $17,944.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.27 or 0.00511134 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 228,170,667 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

