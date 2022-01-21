Vortex Defi (VTX) Achieves Market Cap of $17,935.81

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $17,935.81 and approximately $358.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 766.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

