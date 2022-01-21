Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.68

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $3.77. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 66,861 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $81.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Volt Information Sciences had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,961 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.