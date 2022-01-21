Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 250 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $203.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SiTime by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SiTime by 37.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SiTime by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SiTime by 176.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SiTime by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

