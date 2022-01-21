Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Short Interest Down 24.8% in December

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMEO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen cut Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of VMEO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,144,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $140,572,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

