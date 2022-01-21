VIG Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. VIG has a total market capitalization of $438,741.08 and approximately $1,545.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 2,094.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.