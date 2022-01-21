Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Several research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.
NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,955. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49.
In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 42.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 29,769 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 625.1% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
