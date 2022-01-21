Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,955. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 42.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 29,769 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 625.1% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

