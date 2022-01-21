Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 323,711 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after acquiring an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 110,011 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,805,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after buying an additional 54,962 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU opened at $150.54 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.