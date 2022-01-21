Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

