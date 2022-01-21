VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 655,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,227,737 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $23.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,594 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after acquiring an additional 682,015 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,603,000 after acquiring an additional 135,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 474,875 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

