VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 655,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,227,737 shares.The stock last traded at $23.35 and had previously closed at $23.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,594 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after acquiring an additional 682,015 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,603,000 after acquiring an additional 135,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,176,000 after acquiring an additional 474,875 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.