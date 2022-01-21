VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 521,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,621,754 shares.The stock last traded at $41.58 and had previously closed at $40.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 46,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 725.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 85,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 74,715 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,092,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,726,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

