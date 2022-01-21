VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Trading 0.5% Higher

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $14.98. 45,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 77,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,558,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 237.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 468.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter.

