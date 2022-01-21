Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of VALN stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Valneva has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $67.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth $659,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth $5,138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valneva in the third quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

