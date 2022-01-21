Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLY. Stephens upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

