US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.54

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $910.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.
About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
