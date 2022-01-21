US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.54

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get US Ecology alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $910.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. US Ecology’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.