US Bancorp DE Sells 19,060 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,299,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TC Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 26,635 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.6986 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.