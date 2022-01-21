Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $32.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $619.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth $216,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.