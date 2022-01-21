Upfiring (UFR) Reaches One Day Volume of $591.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $591.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00322753 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001143 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.94 or 0.01333062 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

UFR is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

