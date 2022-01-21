UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.10-21.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $317-320 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.55 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $497.52.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $463.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 167,078 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

