UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $109,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $466.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,374. The firm has a market cap of $439.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.04.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

