Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 35.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.29.

Shares of UNP opened at $242.08 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.12 and its 200-day moving average is $228.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

