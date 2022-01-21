UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.05) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.16) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.32 ($19.68).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.