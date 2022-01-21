UBS Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €170.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($162.50) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €153.00 ($173.86).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €152.25 ($173.01) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a one year high of €130.85 ($148.69). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €142.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €138.38.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

