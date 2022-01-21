Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

