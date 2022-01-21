Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 7%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shares shot up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. 39,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,178,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth approximately $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after acquiring an additional 307,377 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 33.8% during the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,373 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 95.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

