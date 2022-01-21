Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

