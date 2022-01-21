Truist Financial Weighs in on Extra Space Storage Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.85. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.44.

NYSE EXR opened at $195.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.