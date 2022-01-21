Truist Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.45. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.76 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.