Trilogy Metals’ (TMQ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMQ. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.90.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,741. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.82 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06.

In other news, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$31,482.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at C$701,095.24.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.