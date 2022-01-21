Travala.com Price Hits $1.28 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $64.88 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00063038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.58 or 0.07283439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38,896.46 or 1.00121020 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00063487 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,604,287 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.