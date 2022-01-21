TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 23,688 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 23,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $53,061.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 52,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $131,335.75.

On Monday, December 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 87,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 21,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,372.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,138.56.

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58.

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $205,330.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 199,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,744. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

