Tobam Sells 763 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tobam cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

QCOM opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.27 and its 200 day moving average is $154.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

