Tobam Sells 304 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,495,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $173.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.18.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

