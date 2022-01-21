Tobam Sells 246 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tobam reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,289,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.75.

Shares of DXCM opened at $434.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $544.43 and a 200 day moving average of $534.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.03, for a total value of $1,500,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,330,934 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

