Tobam Sells 1,949 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,292,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,140 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

