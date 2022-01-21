Tobam Lowers Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,835 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TME shares. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of TME opened at $6.74 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

