The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Short Interest Update

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on HNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $101,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $4,381,014.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,811,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNST stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 66,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. Honest has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

