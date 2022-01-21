The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $455.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $348.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 251,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

