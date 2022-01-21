The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,139,000 after acquiring an additional 491,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after acquiring an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $110.61. 13,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,637. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

