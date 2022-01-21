Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 293,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after buying an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

TXRH stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

