Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:TNYA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 26th

Tenaya Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TNYA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 26th. Tenaya Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of TNYA opened at $9.42 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $10,613,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

