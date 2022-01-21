Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

TLS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut Telos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.63.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 2.15. Telos has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Telos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Telos by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Telos in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Telos by 88,716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

