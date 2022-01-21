Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.81

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 1494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLS. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 125.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 125.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 169.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100,057 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 17.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 39.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

