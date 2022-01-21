Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,612,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 12,124,547 shares.The stock last traded at $156.85 and had previously closed at $157.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.32 and a 200-day moving average of $160.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

