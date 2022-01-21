Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $184.98 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

