Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,688 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,036.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,324.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $191.64 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.36 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

