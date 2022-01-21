Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.