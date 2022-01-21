Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elastic were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,668 shares of company stock worth $20,695,718 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Elastic has a 52 week low of $85.51 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day moving average is $147.69.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

