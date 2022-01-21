Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

NYSE:TAP opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

