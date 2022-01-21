Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,214,000 after purchasing an additional 710,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 60.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Green Plains by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,077,000 after purchasing an additional 193,223 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.68. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

